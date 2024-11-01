Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.200-5.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.7 billion-$4.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.6 billion.

Brinker International Stock Performance

NYSE:EAT traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.94. 1,846,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,531. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.51. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $33.03 and a 1 year high of $107.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.54.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 839.19%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EAT shares. Argus cut Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Brinker International from $83.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $94.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Michaela M. Ware sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $386,634.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,774.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Featured Articles

