British Land (LON:BLND) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 413.57 ($5.36) and traded as high as GBX 425.60 ($5.52). British Land shares last traded at GBX 413.60 ($5.36), with a volume of 5,964,867 shares.
Separately, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, British Land currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 455 ($5.90).
In related news, insider Mark Aedy purchased 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 436 ($5.65) per share, for a total transaction of £9,243.20 ($11,987.03). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,226 shares of company stock worth $969,471. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.
