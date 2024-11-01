Brokerages Set Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Target Price at $3.75

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.75.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UPLD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital raised Upland Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

UPLD opened at $2.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.71, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Upland Software has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $69.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.91 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 46.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Upland Software will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John T. Mcdonald bought 33,635 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $66,597.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 297,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,798.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Upland Software in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Upland Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Upland Software by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 12,898 shares during the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new stake in Upland Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Upland Software by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 150,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal.

