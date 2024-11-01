BRP (TSE:DOO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$89.42 and traded as low as C$70.36. BRP shares last traded at C$71.29, with a volume of 136,799 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on DOO. Citigroup reduced their price target on BRP from C$110.00 to C$101.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. DA Davidson cut their price target on BRP from C$105.00 to C$96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$97.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of BRP from C$89.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$95.46.

Get BRP alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BRP

BRP Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$82.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$88.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 545.75, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.32.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.31. BRP had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of C$1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.85 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BRP Inc. will post 6.890971 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

BRP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.