BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCTW) Short Interest Up 6.6% in October

BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCTW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,700 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the September 30th total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

NASDAQ:BTCTW opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03. BTC Digital has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.08.

BTC Digital Ltd. engages in the cryptocurrency/bitcoin mining business. It also engages in mining machines resale and rental business. The company was formerly known as Meten Holding Group Ltd. and changed its name to BTC Digital Ltd. in August 2023. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

