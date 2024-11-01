BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCTW) Short Interest Up 6.6% in October

BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCTW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,700 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the September 30th total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.
BTC Digital Price Performance
NASDAQ:BTCTW opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03. BTC Digital has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.08.
BTC Digital Company Profile
