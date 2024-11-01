C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Barclays

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.24.

Shares of CHRW stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,169. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $113.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.72 and a 200-day moving average of $92.91. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 31.35%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 85.81%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total value of $1,071,751.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,979,372.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 28,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

