Cadence Design Systems’ (CDNS) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their neutral rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $280.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CDNS. Piper Sandler upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.17.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $276.12 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems has a twelve month low of $233.51 and a twelve month high of $328.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.47, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $267.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.20. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.89, for a total transaction of $173,478.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,226,148.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.24, for a total transaction of $414,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,444,888.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.89, for a total value of $173,478.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 64,544 shares in the company, valued at $17,226,148.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,697 shares of company stock worth $7,555,216 over the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Dudley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC now owns 948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

