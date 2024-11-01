CAE (TSE:CAE) Given New C$30.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CAE. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on CAE from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on CAE from C$28.50 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on CAE from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on CAE from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CAE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$30.60.

Shares of TSE:CAE traded up C$0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$25.03. 294,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,822. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.77 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.40. CAE has a 12 month low of C$22.28 and a 12 month high of C$31.90.

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.05 billion. CAE had a negative return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 7.39%.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

