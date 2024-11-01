CalciMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALC) Short Interest Down 9.3% in October

CalciMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the September 30th total of 37,700 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CALC. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of CalciMedica in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on CalciMedica from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at CalciMedica

CalciMedica Stock Down 2.7 %

In related news, Director Robert N. Wilson bought 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.72 per share, for a total transaction of $200,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 364,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,809.12. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $243,120. 41.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CALC stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.60. The company had a trading volume of 164,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,053. The stock has a market cap of $38.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.64. CalciMedica has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $8.38.

CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.03. Equities analysts expect that CalciMedica will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

About CalciMedica

CalciMedica, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for illnesses caused by inflammatory and immunologic processes and direct cellular damage. The company's lead product candidate comprises Auxora, an intravenous formulated small molecule calcium release-activated (CRAC) channel inhibitors, which is in phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute pancreatitis, asparaginase induced pancreatic toxicity, and acute kidney injury, as well as severe COVID-19 pneumonia.

Further Reading

