Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11, Zacks reports. Camden National had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $75.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share.

Camden National Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CAC stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.84. 14,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,820. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.98. Camden National has a one year low of $28.62 and a one year high of $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.72.

Camden National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CAC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Camden National from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Camden National in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Camden National from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

Recommended Stories

