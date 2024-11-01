Canaccord Genuity Group Has Lowered Expectations for Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Stock Price

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Middleby from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Middleby from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Middleby in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

Shares of MIDD opened at $129.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.58. Middleby has a 52 week low of $109.59 and a 52 week high of $161.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.39 and a 200-day moving average of $133.86.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $942.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.60 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Middleby will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Middleby by 1,246.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Middleby by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Middleby by 93.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Middleby during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

