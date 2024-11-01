Cango (CANG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th.

Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cango had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter.

NYSE CANG traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.53. The company had a trading volume of 20,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,107. The company has a market cap of $275.57 million, a PE ratio of 126.50 and a beta of 0.69. Cango has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $2.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average of $1.71.

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturers, financial institutions, car buyers, insurance brokers, and companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions comprising car sourcing, transaction facilitation, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers through Cango Haoche app that offers new car transaction services, and Cango U-Car app that offers used-car transaction services.

