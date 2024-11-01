CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06), Zacks reports. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 28.79%. The business had revenue of $144.75 million for the quarter. CarParts.com updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

CarParts.com Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRTS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.82. 316,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,459. CarParts.com has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $3.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CarParts.com from $0.90 to $0.80 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on CarParts.com from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories.

