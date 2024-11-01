CashBackPro (CBP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $9,253.77

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 1st. CashBackPro has a market cap of $6.98 million and approximately $9,253.77 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CashBackPro token can now be purchased for about $0.0773 or 0.00000111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00007074 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,721.58 or 1.00009301 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00012330 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00006726 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006200 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000767 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00058454 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About CashBackPro

CashBackPro is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,207,483 tokens. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance.

CashBackPro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,207,483.017517 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.07921499 USD and is down -0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $11,053.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBackPro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CashBackPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

