Casper (CSPR) Achieves Market Cap of $88.89 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 1st. In the last week, Casper has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Casper has a total market cap of $88.89 million and approximately $4.14 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Casper

Casper’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 13,028,615,309 coins and its circulating supply is 12,419,591,955 coins. The official website for Casper is casper.network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 13,026,420,241 with 12,417,499,496 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.0071545 USD and is down -6.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $6,320,398.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

