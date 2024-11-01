Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Acquires 398 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 343.4% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 9,812 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 55,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 50,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 12,245 shares during the period. Finally, Ariston Services Group acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $1,225,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,363,603.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. UBS Group increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.87.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $48.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.03. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.88 and a 52 week high of $50.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 12th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.16%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

