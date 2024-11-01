Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Increases Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth about $575,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,996 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 45,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 65,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,878,000 after buying an additional 6,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TEL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.55.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $147.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.61. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $116.01 and a 1 year high of $159.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.39. The firm has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.95. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.