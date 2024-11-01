Catriona Yale Sells 15,485 Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) insider Catriona Yale sold 15,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $505,120.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,158 shares in the company, valued at $2,419,033.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Catriona Yale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 30th, Catriona Yale sold 4,515 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $146,872.95.

On Monday, October 14th, Catriona Yale sold 6,136 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $184,264.08.

On Friday, September 20th, Catriona Yale sold 5,500 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $152,075.00.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Catriona Yale sold 3,871 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $106,684.76.

On Monday, September 16th, Catriona Yale sold 2,485 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $68,387.20.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Catriona Yale sold 637 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $16,676.66.

On Friday, August 23rd, Catriona Yale sold 8,851 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $243,668.03.

On Monday, August 26th, Catriona Yale sold 5,200 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $143,052.00.

Akero Therapeutics Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of Akero Therapeutics stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,277,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,147. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.48 and a beta of -0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.76. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.96 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The company has a quick ratio of 24.89, a current ratio of 24.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKRO. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $2,205,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 19.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 253.5% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Akero Therapeutics by 2,366.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

