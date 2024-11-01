Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Shares Up 7.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) were up 7.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $112.50 and last traded at $111.29. Approximately 238,136 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 347,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LEU. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Centrus Energy from $88.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital downgraded Centrus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised Centrus Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Centrus Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Trading Up 10.6 %

The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.48). Centrus Energy had a return on equity of 138.38% and a net margin of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $57.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Centrus Energy in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in Centrus Energy by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Centrus Energy by 181.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new position in Centrus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. 49.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.