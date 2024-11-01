Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.600-2.700 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $675.0 million-$715.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $698.6 million. Check Point Software Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.050-9.150 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHKP. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $178.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.74.

NASDAQ CHKP traded down $2.71 on Friday, reaching $170.50. The company had a trading volume of 860,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,497. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.87 and its 200-day moving average is $174.66. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $134.72 and a 1-year high of $210.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.25. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The business had revenue of $635.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

