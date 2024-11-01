Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $635.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 31.84%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies updated its Q4 guidance to $2.60-2.70 EPS.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $172.40. 47,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,663. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $194.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.66. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $134.72 and a one year high of $210.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHKP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.74.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

