Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,870,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the September 30th total of 11,190,000 shares. Currently, 12.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHGG shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Chegg from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Chegg from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $3.75 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chegg from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in Chegg by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 101,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Chegg by 6.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 71,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Chegg by 35.0% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 30,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.64. 1,362,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,571,907. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.10. Chegg has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The stock has a market cap of $167.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.31.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $163.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.02 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 91.74%. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

