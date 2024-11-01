Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $23.00-$23.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.58. Chemed also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 23.000-23.150 EPS.
Chemed Stock Performance
CHE stock traded down $3.24 on Friday, reaching $537.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,553. Chemed has a 12-month low of $525.36 and a 12-month high of $654.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $586.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $568.84.
Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.76 by ($0.12). Chemed had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $606.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chemed will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Chemed
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.
