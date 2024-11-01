Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $23.00-$23.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.58. Chemed also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 23.000-23.150 EPS.

Chemed Stock Performance

CHE stock traded down $3.24 on Friday, reaching $537.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,553. Chemed has a 12-month low of $525.36 and a 12-month high of $654.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $586.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $568.84.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.76 by ($0.12). Chemed had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $606.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chemed will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Chemed

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.63, for a total transaction of $1,139,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,229,828.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director George J. Walsh III sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.47, for a total transaction of $238,988.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,893.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.63, for a total transaction of $1,139,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,229,828.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,144 shares of company stock worth $4,141,679 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

