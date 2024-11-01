Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.76 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. Chemed had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $606.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Chemed updated its FY24 guidance to $23.00-$23.15 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 23.000-23.150 EPS.

Chemed Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CHE traded down $5.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $534.55. 124,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,849. Chemed has a 12 month low of $525.36 and a 12 month high of $654.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $586.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $568.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

In related news, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.51, for a total value of $474,924.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,271,894.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.51, for a total value of $474,924.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,725 shares in the company, valued at $3,271,894.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.63, for a total value of $1,139,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,735 shares in the company, valued at $60,229,828.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,144 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,679 in the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

