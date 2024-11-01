Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHKEW) Shares Up 3.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEW – Get Free Report) were up 3.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $82.20 and last traded at $82.20. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.19.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.85.

Institutional Trading of Chesapeake Energy

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

