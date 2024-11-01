Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Boosted by Absher Wealth Management LLC

Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,568 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 2.6% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $20,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 118.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at $59,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.07.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $6.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,584,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,620,334. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.01. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $135.37 and a one year high of $167.11. The firm has a market cap of $283.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

