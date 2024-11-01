Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, BMO Capital Markets Analyst Says

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CMG. StockNews.com downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $54.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.47.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $55.77 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $69.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.14. The company has a market cap of $76.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,333.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $866,565.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 473,514 shares in the company, valued at $26,052,740.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,684 shares of company stock valued at $2,817,127 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

