Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE CB opened at $282.44 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $212.82 and a 1-year high of $302.05. The company has a market capitalization of $114.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $288.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total value of $1,070,668.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,187,213.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.49, for a total value of $4,282,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,676,685.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total value of $1,070,668.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,187,213.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,636 shares of company stock worth $24,874,208. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Chubb from $269.00 to $266.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chubb

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

