Cigna Investments Inc. New Cuts Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 77.3% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in KLA during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at KLA

In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total transaction of $536,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,473.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total transaction of $12,293,259.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,257,998.29. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total transaction of $536,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,473.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,873 shares of company stock worth $14,532,193 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $666.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.27. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $453.50 and a fifty-two week high of $896.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $747.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $762.96.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.30. KLA had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 108.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 29.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on KLA from $760.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on KLA from $735.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of KLA from $890.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $802.90.

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

Featured Stories

