Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Price Target Raised to $156.00

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $152.00 to $156.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CINF. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.57.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $140.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.98 and a 200-day moving average of $125.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cincinnati Financial has a 12-month low of $98.65 and a 12-month high of $145.33. The company has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.66.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 49.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

