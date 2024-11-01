Cipher Mining’s (CIFR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.50 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 52.13% from the company’s current price.

CIFR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Cipher Mining from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Capmk raised shares of Cipher Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cipher Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.36.

Cipher Mining Stock Down 6.6 %

NASDAQ:CIFR opened at $4.93 on Friday. Cipher Mining has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $7.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.18 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 8.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.25.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Cipher Mining had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $36.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cipher Mining will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cipher Mining news, COO Patrick Arthur Kelly sold 89,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $392,172.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 717,431 shares in the company, valued at $3,135,173.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Patrick Arthur Kelly sold 89,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $392,172.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 717,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,135,173.47. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William Iwaschuk sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $591,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 619,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,439,443.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,943,078 shares of company stock worth $23,609,769 in the last quarter. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cipher Mining

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vima LLC increased its holdings in Cipher Mining by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vima LLC now owns 24,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cipher Mining by 21.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Cipher Mining by 321.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in Cipher Mining by 33.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

