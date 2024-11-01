CISO Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CISO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CISO Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CISO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,700 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the September 30th total of 94,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 688,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CISO Global Price Performance

CISO traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.85. The company had a trading volume of 90,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. CISO Global has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $3.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.72.

Get CISO Global alerts:

CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. CISO Global had a negative return on equity of 229.89% and a negative net margin of 57.09%. The company had revenue of $7.81 million during the quarter.

About CISO Global

CISO Global Inc operates as a cybersecurity and compliance company in the United States, Chile, and internationally. The company offers security managed services, including compliance, secured managed, and cyber defense operation services; culture education and enablement; tools and technology provisioning; data, privacy, regulations, and compliance monitoring; remote infrastructure administration; and antivirus and patch management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CISO Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CISO Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.