Citigroup Increases Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target to $216.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $212.00 to $216.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Alphabet from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.56.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $172.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.32. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $123.93 and a twelve month high of $193.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $88.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.39 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $230,804.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,183 shares in the company, valued at $4,927,257.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $230,804.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,927,257.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total value of $3,652,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,182,385 shares in the company, valued at $354,310,204.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 219,744 shares of company stock worth $35,878,764. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,390 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 3,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.7% during the third quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 49,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.6% during the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 95,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,988,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

