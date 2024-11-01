Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09, Yahoo Finance reports. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $62.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Civista Bancshares Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CIVB traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $20.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,870. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.08. Civista Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $20.93.

Civista Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CIVB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Civista Bancshares from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Civista Bancshares from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Civista Bancshares news, Director Julie A. Mattlin purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,095.20. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

