Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $45.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on YOU. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Clear Secure from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Clear Secure from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clear Secure has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.83.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Clear Secure

Clear Secure Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:YOU traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.84. 2,310,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,686,013. Clear Secure has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $38.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.23 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.13.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Clear Secure had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The company had revenue of $186.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Clear Secure’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Clear Secure will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clear Secure news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $165,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,732.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $165,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,732.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Dennis W. Liu sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $37,545.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,581.33. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,173,935 shares of company stock valued at $36,826,532 in the last three months. Insiders own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Clear Secure

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Clear Secure by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 78,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Clear Secure by 2.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Clear Secure by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Clear Secure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its holdings in Clear Secure by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clear Secure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.