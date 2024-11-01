Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Purchased by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 545,185 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,181 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.11% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $6,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,752 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 14.2% during the third quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 868,670 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,093,000 after buying an additional 107,936 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 26,865 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,370 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Down 1.6 %

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $12.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.21 and a 12 month high of $22.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.50 and a beta of 1.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CLF shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.56.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

