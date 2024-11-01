Columbia Short Duration High Yield ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEARCA:HYSD)

Columbia Short Duration High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYSD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0952 per share on Tuesday, November 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

Columbia Short Duration High Yield ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

HYSD stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.14. Columbia Short Duration High Yield ETF has a one year low of $19.96 and a one year high of $20.75.

