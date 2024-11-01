Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on COLM

Columbia Sportswear Stock Down 0.1 %

COLM traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.35. 852,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,096. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $73.04 and a fifty-two week high of $87.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.76.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.20. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $931.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 225.2% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 40,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 27,868 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 1,964.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 9,822 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,170,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $257,373,000 after acquiring an additional 21,104 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter valued at $3,806,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter valued at $604,000. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Sportswear

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.