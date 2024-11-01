Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,600 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 14,725 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Comcast were worth $15,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 15.8% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 21,212 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Comcast by 25.4% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 36,080 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 7,319 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 53.4% in the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 8.6% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 24,332 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Comcast by 7.4% in the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 33,817 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $43.67 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $169.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.55.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.75 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

