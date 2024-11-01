Comparing Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) and Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP)

Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP – Get Free Report) and Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Gryphon Digital Mining and Burford Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gryphon Digital Mining N/A N/A -160.27% Burford Capital 45.81% 12.58% 6.75%

Volatility & Risk

Gryphon Digital Mining has a beta of 2.45, suggesting that its stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Burford Capital has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

10.2% of Gryphon Digital Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of Gryphon Digital Mining shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Burford Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Gryphon Digital Mining and Burford Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gryphon Digital Mining 0 1 0 0 2.00 Burford Capital 0 0 3 0 3.00

Burford Capital has a consensus target price of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 44.44%. Given Burford Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Burford Capital is more favorable than Gryphon Digital Mining.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gryphon Digital Mining and Burford Capital”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gryphon Digital Mining $6.84 million 3.23 -$11.58 million N/A N/A Burford Capital $1.09 billion N/A $610.52 million $1.77 7.63

Burford Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Gryphon Digital Mining.

Summary

Burford Capital beats Gryphon Digital Mining on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gryphon Digital Mining

Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. operates as a bitcoin mining company in the United States. It operates mining computers and ESG-led mining. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced. The Asset Management and Other Services segment provides services to the legal industry, including litigation insurance. Burford Capital Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

