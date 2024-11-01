Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Short Interest Down 9.0% in October

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 918,800 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the September 30th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 205,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.87 per share, with a total value of $109,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 228,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,688.66. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Compass Diversified news, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.17 per share, for a total transaction of $40,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,111.50. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick A. Maciariello acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.87 per share, with a total value of $109,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,518 shares in the company, valued at $4,997,688.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Compass Diversified

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CODI. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Compass Diversified during the second quarter worth $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 273.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Compass Diversified by 190.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Compass Diversified stock traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $21.02. The company had a trading volume of 200,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,806. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $17.36 and a twelve month high of $25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.35 and a 200-day moving average of $21.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.67.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.39. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $542.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.45 million. Research analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Compass Diversified Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is 208.33%.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

