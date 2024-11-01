Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Issues Earnings Results

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.75 million. Comstock Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Comstock Resources Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of CRK stock opened at $11.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Comstock Resources has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $13.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day moving average is $10.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CRK. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comstock Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Star Exploration Corp Blue purchased 825,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.16 per share, with a total value of $6,732,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,646,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,474,860.64. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Comstock Resources news, major shareholder Star Exploration Corp Blue purchased 825,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.16 per share, with a total value of $6,732,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 195,646,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,474,860.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Drilling L.P. Arkoma acquired 825,868 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.76 per share, with a total value of $8,060,471.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 198,949,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,751,033.76. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 6,712,733 shares of company stock valued at $67,816,851. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

