Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $489.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.61 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Concentra Group Holdings Parent updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CON traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.08. 375,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,429. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Concentra Group Holdings Parent has a 1 year low of $18.89 and a 1 year high of $24.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.14.

Get Concentra Group Holdings Parent alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered Concentra Group Holdings Parent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

About Concentra Group Holdings Parent

(Get Free Report)

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Concentra Group Holdings Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentra Group Holdings Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.