Concepta PLC (CPT.L) (LON:CPT) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Concepta PLC (CPT.L) (LON:CPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.98 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 1.81 ($0.02). Concepta PLC (CPT.L) shares last traded at GBX 1.98 ($0.03), with a volume of 28,264,377 shares.
Concepta PLC (CPT.L) Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 7.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.98. The company has a market cap of £10.25 million and a P/E ratio of -2.83.
Concepta PLC (CPT.L) Company Profile
Concepta PLC, a women's healthcare company, develops and commercializes mobile health diagnostics medical devices in the United Kingdom. Its products help women with unexplained infertility to concieve. The company offers MYLO, a home-use personalized fertility tracking and pregnancy self-testing system.
