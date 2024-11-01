Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.09 and traded as high as $7.95. Concord Medical Services shares last traded at $7.58, with a volume of 312 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Concord Medical Services in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Concord Medical Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Concord Medical Services

Concord Medical Services Stock Performance

About Concord Medical Services

The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

(Get Free Report)

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Network and Hospital. The company's services include linear accelerators and external beam radiotherapy, proton therapy system, gamma knife radiosurgery, and diagnostic imaging services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Concord Medical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concord Medical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.