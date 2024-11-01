Concrete Leveling Systems (OTCMKTS:CLEV) Trading Down 25% – Time to Sell?

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV – Get Free Report) shares fell 25% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. 4,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 5,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.
Concrete Leveling Systems Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.34.
About Concrete Leveling Systems
Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialized equipment for use in the concrete leveling industry. It fabricates and markets a concrete leveling service unit that consists of a mixing device to mix lime with water and a pumping device capable of pumping the mixture under pressure into pre-drilled holes.
