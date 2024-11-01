Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 165,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.44% of Mama’s Creations as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mama’s Creations in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Mama’s Creations in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mama’s Creations in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mama’s Creations during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mama’s Creations during the third quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Mama's Creations alerts:

Mama’s Creations Trading Down 4.8 %

Mama’s Creations stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.09. The stock had a trading volume of 327,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,888. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.21. Mama’s Creations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $266.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.77 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mama’s Creations ( NASDAQ:MAMA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Mama’s Creations had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $28.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mama’s Creations, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAMA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (up from $8.50) on shares of Mama’s Creations in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Mama’s Creations from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Mama’s Creations

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adam Laurance Michaels sold 65,898 shares of Mama’s Creations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $488,963.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 543,260 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,989.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Mama’s Creations Profile

(Free Report)

Mama's Creations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets prepared refrigerated foods primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, sausage-related products, and pasta entrees; and hot bars, salad bars, prepared foods, sandwich, and cold deli and foods-to-go sections.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mama's Creations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mama's Creations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.