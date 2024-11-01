Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO – Free Report) by 32.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,770 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.57% of Alpha Teknova worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,015,000. FourWorld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Teknova by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 171,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 10,448 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 13.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpha Teknova Price Performance

Shares of TKNO traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.25. 38,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,806. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Alpha Teknova, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.49. The company has a market cap of $386.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.28 and its 200 day moving average is $3.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alpha Teknova ( NASDAQ:TKNO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 million. Alpha Teknova had a negative net margin of 98.08% and a negative return on equity of 37.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Alpha Teknova in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Alpha Teknova Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alpha Teknova, Inc produces critical reagents for the research, discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies, vaccines, and molecular diagnostics in the United States and internationally. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

