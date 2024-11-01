Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 314,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Bio-Techne worth $25,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 922.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Bio-Techne by 1,427.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Bio-Techne Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of TECH stock traded up $1.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.73. 281,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.27. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $52.99 and a 52-week high of $85.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.53.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The business had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.49 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TECH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Bio-Techne from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TECH

Bio-Techne Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.