Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,125,186 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,059 shares during the period. AAON comprises 3.1% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 2.59% of AAON worth $229,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AAON by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,278,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $641,267,000 after acquiring an additional 61,544 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in AAON by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,568,746 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,857,000 after purchasing an additional 24,095 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in AAON by 106.3% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,089,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,010,000 after purchasing an additional 561,195 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in AAON by 19.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 958,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,596,000 after purchasing an additional 157,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of AAON by 2.0% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 681,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,960,000 after buying an additional 13,140 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Baird R W raised shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Sidoti cut AAON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised AAON from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.33.

AAON Stock Performance

AAON stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.48. 57,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.70. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.17 and a 1 year high of $122.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.17. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 51.83 and a beta of 0.80.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. AAON had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $313.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. AAON’s payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AAON news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 11,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $963,433.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,850.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AAON news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 20,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.21, for a total value of $1,779,460.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,542,871.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 11,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $963,433.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,850.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAON Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

